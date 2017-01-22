“It gets a lot busier:” Packers success brings fans to Master Z’s in Waukesha, seeking memorabilia

WAUKESHA — The Green Bay Packers are good for the soul and for the bottom line! Those at Master Z’s in Waukesha said when the Packers are winning, business is booming. For those who love all things Packers — Master Z’s has it all!

Master Z’s opened early Sunday, January 22nd ahead of the Packers big matchup vs. the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC Championship Game.

“It gets a lot busier. We start selling a lot,” Rob Kahler, GM at Master Z’s said.

As early as 8:30 a.m. Sunday, fans were looking for Packers memorabilia.

“They generally just pick up what`s hot right now,” Kahler said.

Officials said Ty Montgomery jerseys have been flying off the shelves this season.

“He`s been real popular this year. He`s an explosive player. When the Packers moved him in as a running back instead of receiver, you really saw the offense take off,” Adam Repenshek, sales professional at Master Z’s said.

For those after the rare collectors items, Master Z’s has a hall of fame of memorabilia!

“Some of the hardest to find, top of the line, unique memorabilia,” Kahler said.

For example — a five-MVP helmet and football.

“That`s Jim Taylor, Paul Hornung, Bart Starr, Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers. They all signed it with the year they were MVP and Bart Starr also put his number on it,” Repenshek said.

Master Z’s has an autograph from just about every player to ever play with the green and gold.

“We try to get players from different eras because there`s fans from different eras, and with the rich history that they have, we try to get something for everybody,” Repenshek said.

That includes gear worn by the players.

“Gloves worn by Jeff Janis, cleats worn by Mike Daniels,” Repenshek said.

It’s the one-of-a-kind items that brought one super fan into the store ahead of the game.

“For myself, it means a little bit more. It`s personal. They wore it. They used it, you know? Kind of living in their shoes type of feeling I guess for me,” Jason Bugnacki said.