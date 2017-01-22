Kansas City Royals pitcher, former MLB player killed in separate incidents in Dominican Republic

Posted 3:06 pm, January 22, 2017, by , Updated at 03:23PM, January 22, 2017
DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 24: Yordano Ventura #30 of the Kansas City Royals pitches against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning at Comerica Park on September 24, 2016 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images) BRADENTON, FL - FEBRUARY 20: Infielder Andy Marte #12 of the Pittsburgh Pirates poses for a photo during photo day at Pirate City on February 20, 2011 in Bradenton, Florida. (Photo by J. Meric/Getty Images)

DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 24: Yordano Ventura #30 of the Kansas City Royals pitches against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning at Comerica Park on September 24, 2016 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images) BRADENTON, FL - FEBRUARY 20: Infielder Andy Marte #12 of the Pittsburgh Pirates poses for a photo during photo day at Pirate City on February 20, 2011 in Bradenton, Florida. (Photo by J. Meric/Getty Images)

Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura was killed Saturday, January 21st in a car wreck in his native Dominican Republic, the team said Sunday. He was 25.

Former major league player Andy Marte, 33, died Sunday in a separate wreck in the Dominican Republic, MLB.com reported.

Ventura pitched in the 2014 and 2015 World Series and helped the Royals win a world championship in 2015, the statement said. He was drafted by the club in 2013 and had a 38-31 career pitching record.

“Our prayers right now are with Yordano’s family as we mourn this young man’s passing,” Royals general manager Dayton Moore said in the statement. “He was so young and so talented, full of youthful exuberance and always brought a smile to everyone he interacted with. We will get through this as an organization, but right now is a time to mourn and celebrate the life of Yordano.”

Mike Swanson, team vice president of communications, told CNN the team has no details about the accident.

The Dominican Republic produces many major league baseball players. One of them, retired Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz tweeted: “I have not words to describe this….R.I.O my boy”

Marte, also a native of the Dominican Republic, was an infielder and had played with the Atlanta Braves, Cleveland Indians and Arizona Diamondbacks. He played the last two seasons with KT Wiz in South Korea, MLB.com reported.

ESPN, citing authorities in the Dominican Republic, reported he was driving a car that struck a house between San Francisco de Macoris and Pimentel, about 95 miles north of Santo Domingo.

Social media was filled with condolences for the two men.

Andrew McCutchen of the Pittsburgh Pirates tweeted: “To the families of Yordano Ventura and Andy Marte. I send my deepest condolences. RIP.”

ESPN reporter Enrique Rojas: “Black sunday for Dominican Republic baseball: Yordano Ventura and Andy Marte died in In different car accidents #RIP”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s