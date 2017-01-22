× Man charged in fatal shooting of Wisconsin sheriff’s deputy, who died of gunshot wound to head

MADISON — A suspect is charged with killing a western Wisconsin sheriff’s deputy in October and endangering the safety of several other officers as they were arresting him.

According to the criminal complaint filed Friday, Doug Nitek fatally shot Rusk County Sheriff’s Deputy Dan Glaze on Oct. 29 after Glaze approached Nitek’s vehicle. Glaze died of a gunshot wound to the head.

The complaint also alleges Nitek fired a rifle toward an armored vehicle and could have struck a deputy who was inside. After Nitek was arrested, officers searched the trailer where he was living and found fresh bullet holes in the back.

The 31-count complaint includes charges of first-degree intentional homicide and recklessly endangering safety.

Nitek, 44, has a lengthy criminal record dating to the 1990s and authorities found methamphetamine in his trailer.