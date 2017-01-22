× Master Z’s in Waukesha opens early on Packers’ Game Day; offers green & gold memorabilia and more!

WAUKESHA — Master Z’s has EVERYTHING you could imagine when it comes to Green Bay Packers gear and sports memorabilia — and they opened EARLY Sunday, January 22nd ahead of the big Packers vs. Falcons NFC Championship matchup in Atlanta.

Master Z’s officials wanted to accommodate fans looking for that last-minute item ahead of the big game.

FOX6’s Julie Collins spent the morning at Master Z’s on Spring City Drive near Sunset Drive in Waukesha — checking out all the green and gold memorabilia they’ve got to offer!

