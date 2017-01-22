NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport: Injured WRs Jordy Nelson, Davante Adams, Geronimo Allison EXPECTED TO PLAY Sunday

ATLANTA — NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted Sunday, January 22nd injured Packers wide receivers Jordy Nelson, Davante Adams and Geronimo Allison ARE expected to play in the NFC Championship Game vs. the Falcons in Atlanta.

The Green Bay Packers on Saturday signed rookie receiver Max McCaffrey from the practice squad, adding depth at a position plagued by injuries ahead of Sunday’s game.

Offensive lineman JC Tretter, who had knee surgery this week, was placed on season-ending injured reserve on Saturday, January 21st to make room for McCaffrey.

McCaffrey was signed to the Packers practice squad on Dec. 20. He initially joined the Oakland Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Duke in May before getting released on Aug. 29.

Green Bay listed three receivers as questionable for the Falcons game, including starters Jordy Nelson and Davante Adams. Nelson is recovering from broken ribs while Adams has an ankle injury.

Rookie Geronimo Allison also is questionable with a hamstring injury. Coach Mike McCarthy has said all three receivers may be game-time decisions.