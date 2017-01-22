“Outsiders” Season 2: What’s next for the Farrell clan, living off the grid in Appalachia for 200 years?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Imagine living off the grid -- in the mountains, with no computers, no internet, no malls -- no rules. It's your own way of life. That's the premise of the hit show, "Outsiders," back again for Season 2 on FOX6's sister station WGN America.

It is WGN America's third original series, which debuted on January 26th, 2016. On March 11th, 2016, WGN America renewed "Outsiders" for a second season.

"I think it's one of the strangest shows on TV today," Peter Matel, the show's creator said.

Season 2 premieres on WGN America on Tuesday, January 24th and will continue the battle between love and hate.

Set in the fictional town of Blackburg, Crockett County, Kentucky, the series tells the story of the Farrell clan and their struggle for power and control in the hills of Appalachia.

The Farrell clan has been living on a mountain for 200 years.

Living off the grid and above the law on their mountaintop homestead, they'll protect their world and defend their way of life using any means necessary.

The clan is threatened when a coal company moves into town to attempt to blow up the mountain. But they'll do whatever it takes to protect their land. The war rages on in Season 2.

"Not just up in the mountain, but the town below -- I mean, that kind of conflict between those two worlds," David Morse, who plays "Big Foster" Farrell VI said.

So what happens in Season 2?

"A lot of different things happen. We decided to change it up. We couldn't do the same things again. We decided to take our characters to different places -- some of which I think are going to surprise audience members," Peter Tolan, "Outsiders" executive producer said.

The cast is as follows:

David Morse as "Big Foster" Farrell VI, the most powerful male on the hill, and next in line to be Bren'in, the Farrells’ leader. When denied his right of ascension, Farrell takes dangerous action to secure his power and to try to eliminate Asa, whom he considers to be a traitor to his family.

Big Foster Farrell VI is a little bit of Caesar, but a lot of Brutus, and that comes back to bite him at the end of Season 1.

"Yeah -- big time," Morse said.

Joe Anderson as Asa Farrell, a cousin of Big Foster who left the mountains to join the military and returns home after a ten-year absence. He was once in love with Lil Foster's lover G'Win, which creates tension as she attempts to help reintegrate him into the tribe.

Gillian Alexy as G’Winveer "G'Win" Farrell, Asa's third cousin and former lover. Currently involved with "Lil Foster", but seeks to help her former lover return to the family. Had a child who is now deceased with 'Lil' Foster.

In Season 2, G'Winveer Farrell leads the clan against a coal company scheming to take their land.

"Now she is in the position of leader, and she kind of has to put her money where her mouth is, but I don't think it's going to be as easy as she anticipated," Alexy said.

Ryan Hurst as "Lil Foster" Farrell VII, Big Foster's eldest son and enforcer and current boyfriend of G'Win.

Kyle Gallner as Hasil Farrell, Asa's fourth cousin, who was maimed by Big Foster after he stole some of the family's wine/moonshine to give to a drug dealer, who bought Hasil a drink when he snuck into town one night. Having lived most of his life on the mountain, Hasil wishes to know more about the civilized world, much to Big Foster's anger and dismay. Has a crush on Sally-Ann, a black resident of Blackburg.

Christina Jackson as Sally-Ann, One of the few African-American residents in Blackburg. Sally-Ann strikes up a friendship with Hasil, much to the anger of her brother, who does not want his sister to associate with a Farrell.

Thomas M. Wright as Deputy Sheriff Wade Houghton, Jr. A fifth-generation Houghton to live in Blackburg, second-in-command of the local Sheriff's department and single father, Houghton is given the assignment of evicting the Farrells from their mountain fortress. A task he fears due to his father, a coal company line boss, past encounter with the Farrells that he believed caused his death. This incident led to him developing a great fear of the mountain clan. Suffers from PTSD and alcoholism, and takes unprescribed pills as a result of said encounter.

"Our family situation is altered entirely in this season," Wright said.

Season 1 ended with a battle between the clan and law enforcement who live in a city at the bottom of the mountain.

Right before anyone had an opportunity to engage in combat, a mysterious cloud of lightning and thunder rocked the air along with an unusual chant from the Ferrells.

That means there could be something in Season 2 that will turn supernatural!

Again -- "Outsiders" premieres on WGN America on Tuesday, January 24th at 8:00 p.m. CT.

