Sheboygan police: 3 arrested after 37-year-old man stabbed during disturbance

SHEBOYGAN — Sheboygan police said three arrests were made in connection with a stabbing that took place Sunday, January 22nd on Lincoln Avenue near 15th Street.

Police said an investigation revealed a disturbance occurred and a 37-year-old man was stabbed, and suffered a broken arm during the incident.

A 38-year-old suspect was arrested for reckless endangerment and substantial battery, police said.

A 42-year-old suspect was arrested for substantial battery.

A third suspect was arrested for fourth offense OWI.

Charges have been referred to the Sheboygan County District Attorney’s Office.

Police said everyone involved in this incident were known to each other — and there is no danger to the public.

The investigation is ongoing.