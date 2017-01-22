“There’s always next year:” Packers fans heartbroken by NFC Championship loss to Falcons

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers’ season ended Sunday, January 22nd with their loss in the NFC Championship Game to the Atlanta Falcons, 44-21. Fans across the Badger State were heartbroken by the loss.

It wasn’t the ending we were all hoping for.

“I’m anticipating a big win — but I’m very nervous. VERY nervous,” Amber Leroy, who traveled to Green Bay from Illinois for Sunday’s game.

“Packers victory! Let’s go to the Super Bowl!” Dave Danis, who traveled from Michigan said.

On Sunday, fans packed the popular Stadium View Bar & Grill, a block from Lambeau Field, to cheer on the home team.

“We’re from Illinois and we love the Packers and this bar is close to the stadium,” Leroy said.

“We came down from Michigan to come here to watch this game. This is the best place to be at a game,” Danis said.

At kickoff, the odds quickly began to stack against the green and gold.

“It is a slow start, but it’s not bad,” a fan said.

“Like Rodgers says, RELAX. It’s going to be alright,” a fan said.

Fans witnessed an almost brutal first half.

“This is what I’m feeling right now,” a fan said as they referenced a sign reading ‘Believe.’ “I mean, it’s 17-0 but the Pack will come back.”

The Packers had no points on the board at halftime.

“Obviously I’m disappointed with how we are playing, but we came back and won 11 games in a row when everyone said we were going to be out before we got to the playoffs,” a fan said.

The Packers’ effort wasn’t enough to get them to the Super Bowl.

“I honestly can’t believe they lost. Heartbreak. It should have went differently,” Michael Maloney said.

“I’m feeling sorry. I’m kinda mad that Green Bay lost, but it was a good game. They definitely tried to bring it back,” Dustin Adams said.

One fan FOX6 News spoke with said they’re still extremely proud of their team for making it this far. He said “there’s always next year.”