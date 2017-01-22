“There’s always next year:” Packers fans heartbroken by NFC Championship loss to Falcons

Posted 9:18 pm, January 22, 2017, by , Updated at 09:26PM, January 22, 2017

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers’ season ended Sunday, January 22nd with their loss in the NFC Championship Game to the Atlanta Falcons, 44-21. Fans across the Badger State were heartbroken by the loss.

It wasn’t the ending we were all hoping for.

“I’m anticipating a big win — but I’m very nervous. VERY nervous,” Amber Leroy, who traveled to Green Bay from Illinois for Sunday’s game.

“Packers victory! Let’s go to the Super Bowl!” Dave Danis, who traveled from Michigan said.

Packers fans watch NFC Championship Game at Stadium View Bar & Grill

Packers fans watch NFC Championship Game at Stadium View Bar & Grill

On Sunday, fans packed the popular Stadium View Bar & Grill, a block from Lambeau Field, to cheer on the home team.

“We’re from Illinois and we love the Packers and this bar is close to the stadium,” Leroy said.

“We came down from Michigan to come here to watch this game. This is the best place to be at a game,” Danis said.

Packers fans watch NFC Championship Game at Stadium View Bar & Grill

Packers fans watch NFC Championship Game at Stadium View Bar & Grill

At kickoff, the odds quickly began to stack against the green and gold.

Stadium View Bar & Grill

Stadium View Bar & Grill

“It is a slow start, but it’s not bad,” a fan said.

“Like Rodgers says, RELAX. It’s going to be alright,” a fan said.

Fans witnessed an almost brutal first half.

“This is what I’m feeling right now,” a fan said as they referenced a sign reading ‘Believe.’ “I mean, it’s 17-0 but the Pack will come back.”

The Packers had no points on the board at halftime.

Packers fans watch NFC Championship Game at Stadium View Bar & Grill

Packers fans watch NFC Championship Game at Stadium View Bar & Grill

“Obviously I’m disappointed with how we are playing, but we came back and won 11 games in a row when everyone said we were going to be out before we got to the playoffs,” a fan said.

The Packers’ effort wasn’t enough to get them to the Super Bowl.

“I honestly can’t believe they lost. Heartbreak. It should have went differently,” Michael Maloney said.

“I’m feeling sorry. I’m kinda mad that Green Bay lost, but it was a good game. They definitely tried to bring it back,” Dustin Adams said.

Packers fans watch NFC Championship Game at Stadium View Bar & Grill

Packers fans watch NFC Championship Game at Stadium View Bar & Grill

One fan FOX6 News spoke with said they’re still extremely proud of their team for making it this far. He said “there’s always next year.”

Packers fans watch NFC Championship Game at Stadium View Bar & Grill

Packers fans watch NFC Championship Game at Stadium View Bar & Grill

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s