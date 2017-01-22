× “Win or lose, I`m a Packers fan:” But loss to the Falcons in NFC Championship Game tough for fans

MILWAUKEE — The Green Bay Packers 44-21 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC Championship Game Sunday was tough for the Packers and their fans — but bartenders across the state were serving up some liquid comfort, including at Bar Louie in downtown Milwaukee.

The Packers’ season was described by some as a roller coaster ride.

“It`s been very, very nerve-racking. Up and down, up and down,” a fan said.

Those gathered to watch the big game Sunday at Bar Louie said by the fourth quarter, it was clear the coaster had jumped the tracks.

“It really sucks,” Brandon Atwood said.

Atwood and his friend John Kubeny savored every moment they were able to cheer during Sunday’s game, but those moments came few and far between.

Not even Kubeny’s lucky hat could help rally the Packers out of an Atlanta rut.

“This is the key to the Packers victory! You rub it — like Buddha`s belly!” Kubeny said.

“This is a big game. Very big,” Maurice Henderson.

It became clear during the first half this wasn’t going to be a fun one to watch.

“A Hail Mary pass didn`t work today,” Henderson said.

“The last home game in the Georgia Dome? It`s just a tough environment,” a fan said.

One fan said the Packers’ season-ending loss was tough, but they’ll continue to stand by the green and gold.

“Win or lose, I`m a Packers fan!” the fan said.

“We love you guys! Next year, you got it!” a fan said.