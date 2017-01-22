× Wisconsin Supreme Court orders documents released in Gov. Walker John Doe case

MADISON — The Wisconsin Supreme Court has ordered documents released relating to so-called John Doe proceedings which centered around the actions of Gov. Scott Walker during his time as Milwaukee county executive and then governor.

In a decision released Friday, January 20th, the court ordered that a listing of documents be made available to the public. It is unclear how heavily redacted the documents will be.

Documents from the secret investigations have been tightly sealed, though some were leaked by The Guardian US in September.

Justice Shirley S. Abrahamson partially dissented with the decision, saying she favored the release of the documents but did not agree that all the redactions were necessary or consistent. Justices Ann Walsh Bradley, Rebecca Grassl Bradley and Daniel Kelly did not participate.