12-week-old puppy SURVIVES after swallowing 8-inch kitchen knife!

GLASGOW, Scotland — A 12-week-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier puppy was saved by emergency surgery after she swallowed an eight-inch kitchen knife!

According to a press release on the website for PDSA, the UK’s leading veterinary charity, Macie was rushed to the veterinarian by her owner, 46-year-old Irene Paisley from Glasgow, Scotland after the puppy began choking.

“Macie was making a squeaking sound. I thought she’d swallowed part of a toy. Then she was sick, but there was no sign of a toy and she started choking,” Paisley said in the release.

In one of the most astonishing X-rays ever seen, the eight-inch knife is clearly visible in the tiny puppy’s body!

Having lost her previous dog to cancer just two months earlier, Paisley feared the worst, PDSA officials said.

“I was terrified. Poor Macie was still choking and, by the time we arrived at the vet, there was blood coming out of her nose. The loss of our previous dog was still very raw and the thought of losing Macie was devastating,” Paisley said.

Macie was admitted at the veterinarian, and X-rays immediately revealed the severity of the situation.

According to PDSA, the knife handle had passed through Macie’s stomach and into her intestines, while the tip of the knife was still in her gullet. She underwent emergency surgery to remove the knife while Paisley, her partner and four children waited at home.

“I couldn’t believe it when they said Macie had swallowed a knife. I have no idea where she got hold of it. She could have pinched it out of the dishwasher, but no one saw what happened. None of us could sleep that night as we knew Macie might not survive,” Paisley said.

Thankfully, the operation was a success and the following morning, Macie was transferred to the PDSA Pet Hospital, where her recovery began.

“I’ve never seen an X-ray like Macie’s. She was extremely lucky to survive. Her saving grace was that she swallowed the handle-end first – the blade-end would undoubtedly have pierced her organs, likely causing fatal injuries. The morning after surgery, she was bouncing all over the place as if nothing had happened. Macie has been back for frequent check-ups over the past two weeks and we’re pleased she’s recovering and healing well,” Emily Ronald, PDSA veterinarian said in the release.

“Although she’s only young, Macie is already a big part of the family. She brings us so much joy and happiness, and means the world to the children. Without PDSA, she wouldn’t have received her life-saving treatment and wouldn’t be here today,” Paisley said.