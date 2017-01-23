× Pennsylvania couple convicted after drug raid netted $174K worth of heroin

LANCASTER, Pennsylvania — A Pennsylvania couple was convicted last week following a drug raid which uncovered approximately $174,000 in heroin in June 2016.

David Lausell and Jaelle Ndamage each were convicted of felony-drug dealing and related counts regarding a June 2016 raid in the 700 block of Marietta Avenue in Lancaster, PA.

Lancaster County Drug Task Force detectives found 540 grams of heroin in their apartment, which would sell for an estimated $40,000-$50,000 in bulk form and $174,000 if broken down for street sales, according to detectives.

Lausell, 26, was convicted at a non-jury trial on January 17th. A local jury convicted Ndamage, 27, on January 19th, following a two-day trial, according to prosecutors.

Lancaster County Judge David Ashworth, who presided over both trials and convicted Lausell, will order sentence at a later date.

Upon arrest last year, Lausell told detectives: “When I get out, I’ll be the big man again. You can’t stop me.”

He also said, “I can do five years standing on my head,” referring to a potential prison sentence.

The jury deliberated Ndamage’s case for about two hours on January 19th before returning its verdict about 4:30 p.m.

At the verdict, Judge Ashworth increased Ndamage’s bail to $500,000.

From the apartment, detectives also recovered cash, 14 cellphones and drug-packaging materials including face masks and digital scales.