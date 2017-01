× Firefighters battle blaze at barn on 51st near County Highway K in Racine County

TOWN OF RAYMOND — Officials on Monday night, January 23rd were on the scene of a large barn fire in the Town of Raymond in Racine County.

It happened on S. 51st Street near County Highway K.

Officials said no other buildings besides the barn were impacted.

The fire was brought under control.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.