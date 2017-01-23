LIVE VIDEO: Press briefing with WH Press Secretary Sean Spicer

Green Bay Packers T David Bakhtiari named to Pro Bowl roster

Posted 2:08 pm, January 23, 2017, by
JACKSONVILLE, FL - SEPTEMBER 11: David Bakhtiari #69 of the Green Bay Packers cools off during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field on September 11, 2016 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY — Green Bay Packers T David Bakhtiari has been named to the Pro Bowl roster, the league announced Monday, January 23rd.

He replaces Philadelphia Eagles T Jason Peters, who is unable to participate due to injury.

According to the Packers, this is Bakhtiari’s first trip to the Pro Bowl and he becomes the first Green Bay offensive tackle to be named to the Pro Bowl since Chad Clifton in 2010.

For the third time in his career, Bakhtiari started all 16 games at left tackle during the regular season.

He was named second-team All-Pro by The Associated Press after being part of a line that helped the Packers rank in the top 10 in the NFL in scoring (No. 4, 27.0), yards per game (No. 8, 368.8), passing yards per game (No. 7, 262.4), yards per carry (No. 7, 4.55), third-down conversions (No. 2, 46.7), first downs (No. 7, 349), time of possession (No. 5, 31:14) and giveaways (t-No. 8, 17).

