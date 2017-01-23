Looking to satisfy your sweet tooth? Check out tasty treats at Grebe’s Bakery

MILWAUKEE -- Looking to satisfy your sweet tooth? For 80 years, Grebe's Bakery has been cooking up some tasty treats. Julie spent the morning at the local business checking out all they have to offer.

About Grebe's Bakery (website)

We’ve been satisfying southeastern Wisconsin’s sweet tooth for over 75 years! Family-owned and operated since 1937, Grebe’s Bakery was born in Great Grandma Irene Grebe’s home kitchen as a way to help support her family when her husband became sick. Now in our 4th generation, Grebe’s Bakery is proud to still call Wisconsin our home!

Stop in to try one (or two) of our famous “Milwaukee-style” crullers, or treat yourself to a hand-decorated buttercream-iced sugar cookie (the same delicious recipe as our “Hank the Dog” cookies, which helped us raise thousands of dollars for the Wisconsin Humane Society in 2014!) Hungry for something more substantial? We’ve got you (and your Packer party) covered with our secret-recipe Badger ham special – the best ham special in town! With made-to-order sandwiches, hot breakfast and lunch Monday-Friday, and all the deli meat and cheese options a Milwaukeean could ask for, we’re sure to have what you’re looking for!

Grebe’s delivers a full line of fresh, old-fashioned bakery to over 150 locations daily. In addition to our home retail store in West Allis, you can find Grebe’s Bakery at your local Speedway, Sentry Foods, Woodman’s Markets, select Piggly Wiggly stores, and many independently operated locations throughout southeastern Wisconsin.