Man taken into custody on child porn charges after search warrant served in Racine

RACINE — 48-year-old Racine man was taken into custody on Wednesday, January 18th for possession of child pornography and possession of a firearm by a felon. This, after the Racine County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau executed a search warrant.

The search warrant was developed and executed by members of the Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes against Children (ICAC) Unit as part of an ongoing investigation. The ICAC Unit is involved in the investigation of any potential threats or crimes committed against children utilizing the internet.

Investigators took the suspect into custody and he is being held at the Racine County Jail for possession of child pornography and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The investigation into this matter is ongoing and no additional information is available at this time.