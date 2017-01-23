LIVE VIDEO: Press briefing with WH Press Secretary Sean Spicer

Medical Examiner: Skull found on construction site in Wauwatosa confirmed as human

Posted 1:10 pm, January 23, 2017, by , Updated at 01:46PM, January 23, 2017

WAUWATOSA — The Medical Examiner’s office performed an analysis of bone(s) recovered during a home excavation in the area of Underwood and Milwaukee Avenues in Wauwatosa on January 20th.  Analysis confirmed the bone is a human skull.

Human remains found on lot in Wauwatosa

Human remains found on lot in Wauwatosa

The Medical Examiner says based upon the condition of the skull and material found with it, the skull is estimated to be decades old.  The skull will be sent to the University of North Texas – Center for Human Identification for further analysis by a Forensic Anthropologist.

Crews are building a house from the ground up near Underwood and Milwaukee Avenues. A hole was already dug and the concrete workers were there on Friday, January 20th, to start pouring. That came to a halt when someone found what looks an awful lot like a skull.

A new house is going up after the old place had sat vacant for years before being demolished. Neighbors say the last guy there had a hoarding problem.

FOX6 has obtained multiple photos from the scene, including some that appear to be part of a skull.

PHOTO GALLERY

Photo Gallery

Inline

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s