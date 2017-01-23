Medical Examiner: Skull found on construction site in Wauwatosa confirmed as human

WAUWATOSA — The Medical Examiner’s office performed an analysis of bone(s) recovered during a home excavation in the area of Underwood and Milwaukee Avenues in Wauwatosa on January 20th. Analysis confirmed the bone is a human skull.

The Medical Examiner says based upon the condition of the skull and material found with it, the skull is estimated to be decades old. The skull will be sent to the University of North Texas – Center for Human Identification for further analysis by a Forensic Anthropologist.

Crews are building a house from the ground up near Underwood and Milwaukee Avenues. A hole was already dug and the concrete workers were there on Friday, January 20th, to start pouring. That came to a halt when someone found what looks an awful lot like a skull.

A new house is going up after the old place had sat vacant for years before being demolished. Neighbors say the last guy there had a hoarding problem.

FOX6 has obtained multiple photos from the scene, including some that appear to be part of a skull.

PHOTO GALLERY