Minnesota Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton collapses while delivering State of State speech

ST. PAUL, Minnesota — Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton collapsed while delivering the State of the State address on Monday, January 23rd.

The 69-year-old Democratic governor appeared conscious as he was helped into a back room about five minutes later.

Dayton previously fainted at a campaign event last year. His staff faulted overheating and dehydration for the incident.