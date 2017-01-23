PHILADELPHIA, PA - JULY 28: Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton delivers remarks on the fourth day of the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center, July 28, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton received the number of votes needed to secure the party's nomination. An estimated 50,000 people are expected in Philadelphia, including hundreds of protesters and members of the media. The four-day Democratic National Convention kicked off July 25. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Minnesota Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton collapses while delivering State of State speech
ST. PAUL, Minnesota — Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton collapsed while delivering the State of the State address on Monday, January 23rd.
The 69-year-old Democratic governor appeared conscious as he was helped into a back room about five minutes later.
Dayton previously fainted at a campaign event last year. His staff faulted overheating and dehydration for the incident.
I'm with my dad now and he's doing great. Thank you all for your kind well-wishes and words of concern.