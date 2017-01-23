Motor Bar & Restaurant has a menu that will leaving you wanting to hop on your bike

MILWAUKEE -- Hungry to ride your Harley again? You could just cruise into Motor Bar and Restaurant at the Harley-Davidson Museum to get a quick fix. The restaurant is revamping its menu. They're stills serving up American-style food, but now the kitchen is revving things up with some special signature dishes and drinks that are all inspired by life on the road.
About Motor Bar & Restaurant (website)
MOTOR’s bold American classics celebrate the taste of life on the road. Road House Chili that tastes like it’s fresh from a Texas diner. BBQ Ribs redolent of a Little Rock smoke shack. And, fittingly, plenty of Wisconsin favorites: Fish Fry, Booyah Stew, and the best sausage and cheese in Milwaukee.