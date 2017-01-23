“My eyes were open:” Business run out of Indiana dorm room is helping homeless in Milwaukee

Posted 5:26 pm, January 23, 2017, by

 

MILWAUKEE — A business run out of an Indiana dorm room is helping the homeless in Milwaukee. FOX6 spent time with two college students who are on a mission — creating change.

In this story

The Milwaukee Rescue Mission survives on donations — and one item they don’t often receive enough of are socks.

“People just don’t think of some of the very basic, simple things that they have. They just walk up to their dresser and pull out a pair of socks,” said Dan Brown, VP of programs at the Milwaukee Rescue Mission.

Sky Footwear

For the homeless, replacing worn out pairs is tough. But it should get easier thanks to “Sky Footwear,” a business run by two college students at Taylor University in Indiana.

“My eyes were open to the heartbreak and how those individuals lived that were in my own community,” said Keaton Hendricks.

Keaton Hendricks and Eric Cellier

Keaton Hendricks and Eric Cellier

On top of a full workload and playing for their college basketball team, Hendricks and Eric Cellier design the socks, and sell them for $12 a pair.

They pick a different shelter each month. For each pair sold in January, a pair is donated to the Milwaukee Rescue Mission.

“We have our shipping station inside our dorm with, you know, 8,000 socks stocked up in our small little dorm,” said Cellier.

They met Dan Brown from the Milwaukee Rescue Mission last fall. They hoped to make a difference outside Indiana.

“We expect from the experience they have had, that we will probably get a few hundred pairs of socks,” said Brown.

Possibly enough for the 400 people a day the mission serves.

For every pair of socks purchased from Sky Footwear through the end of January, one pair will be donated to the Milwaukee Rescue Mission.

Milwaukee Rescue Mission

Milwaukee Rescue Mission

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s