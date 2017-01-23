“My eyes were open:” Business run out of Indiana dorm room is helping homeless in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A business run out of an Indiana dorm room is helping the homeless in Milwaukee. FOX6 spent time with two college students who are on a mission — creating change.

In this story Sky Footwear

The Milwaukee Rescue Mission survives on donations — and one item they don’t often receive enough of are socks.

“People just don’t think of some of the very basic, simple things that they have. They just walk up to their dresser and pull out a pair of socks,” said Dan Brown, VP of programs at the Milwaukee Rescue Mission.

For the homeless, replacing worn out pairs is tough. But it should get easier thanks to “Sky Footwear,” a business run by two college students at Taylor University in Indiana.

“My eyes were open to the heartbreak and how those individuals lived that were in my own community,” said Keaton Hendricks.

On top of a full workload and playing for their college basketball team, Hendricks and Eric Cellier design the socks, and sell them for $12 a pair.

They pick a different shelter each month. For each pair sold in January, a pair is donated to the Milwaukee Rescue Mission.

“We have our shipping station inside our dorm with, you know, 8,000 socks stocked up in our small little dorm,” said Cellier.

They met Dan Brown from the Milwaukee Rescue Mission last fall. They hoped to make a difference outside Indiana.

“We expect from the experience they have had, that we will probably get a few hundred pairs of socks,” said Brown.

Possibly enough for the 400 people a day the mission serves.

For every pair of socks purchased from Sky Footwear through the end of January, one pair will be donated to the Milwaukee Rescue Mission.