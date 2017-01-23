New details: Marquette University’s $600M plan to transform its Milwaukee campus

MILWAUKEE — A new residence hall and athletic research center aren’t the only projects Marquette University has on deck.

MU President Mike Lovell revealed new details on $600 million worth of projects that will change the campus.

The additions include a BioDiscovery District and Innovation Alley, which includes a new business school and a recreation and wellness facility, as well as the already announced residence hall and sports research center.

All of the buildings are part of the university’s larger campus master plan.

The buildings will likely be built in the next six to eight years.

