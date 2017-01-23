Oak Creek IKEA store on the small side, but designed for expansion

IKEA

OAK CREEK — The IKEA store set to open in Oak Creek will be one of the retailer’s smaller stores.

IKEA officials planned to have more than 290,000 square feet worth of store and warehouse space in Oak Creek.

That’s compared to about 450,000 square feet at their store in Schaumburg, Illinois.

The store in Oak Creek is designed to be expanded in the future, depending on sales.

The IKEA store in Oak Creek will open in 2018 at West Drexel Avenue, just west of I-94.

