× One lucky player: $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Madison expires February 2nd

MADISON — An unclaimed Powerball ticket worth $1 million is set to expire in less than two weeks.

Wisconsin Lottery officials are encouraging players who purchased Powerball tickets in Madison last summer to check their tickets.

“One lucky player holding a ticket worth $1 million has yet to come forward,” said Casey Langan, Wisconsin Lottery spokesman.

A ticket sold for the August 6, 2016 Powerball drawing is worth $1 million. It matched five of the first five numbers drawn, but not the Powerball. The winning numbers were 20, 33, 36, 47 and 52 with a Powerball of 12. The Power Play number was 3.

“The unclaimed Powerball ticket was sold a Kelley’s Market, also known as Aberg Avenue Mobil, at 2601 Shopko Drive on Madison’s east side,” Langan said.

Once lottery numbers are drawn, winners have 180 days to claim their prize. To meet that deadline, the missing Madison ticket must be claimed at the Wisconsin Lottery’s headquarters at 2135 Rimrock Road in Madison, by 4 p.m. on Thursday, February 2, 2017.

“If the ticket is not redeemed by the deadline, the $1 million will be returned to Wisconsinites in the form of property tax relief,” Langan said.

Retailers who sell winning tickets over $599 receive an incentive of 2 percent of the winning ticket amount up to $100,000. Aberg Avenue Mobil received its incentive for selling the winning ticket last year.

The jackpot for this Wednesday evening’s Powerball drawing will be worth an estimated $170 million ($103 million cash).