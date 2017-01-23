× Police: Woman dies after shooting near 13th & Montana; man seriously hurt

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police said a 27-year-old woman was killed in a double shooting that happened Monday night, January 23rd near 13th and Montana.

It happened around 8:15 p.m.

The woman was located inside a home in the area. She was pronounced dead at the scene despite the life-saving efforts of first responders.

A 28-year-old man was also shot, but he was able to flee the home and call 911.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Police said the circumstances surrounding this incident, including identifying the actor(s) are ongoing.

