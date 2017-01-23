Police: Individuals in 2 cars shot at each other near 76th & Grantosa; no one hurt

MIILWAUKEE — Police are investigating after they say individuals in two cars began shooting at each other near 76th and Grantosa.
It happened Monday, January 23rd around 5:00 p.m.
Police said no one was hurt — and no one is in custody.
Witnesses are not being cooperative, police said.
Police do not have a good description of the vehicles involved at this point — other than the fact that one was a blue SUV.
