Police: Individuals in 2 cars shot at each other near 76th & Grantosa; no one hurt

MIILWAUKEE — Police are investigating after they say individuals in two cars began shooting at each other near 76th and Grantosa.

It happened Monday, January 23rd around 5:00 p.m.

Police said no one was hurt — and no one is in custody.

Witnesses are not being cooperative, police said.

Police do not have a good description of the vehicles involved at this point — other than the fact that one was a blue SUV.

