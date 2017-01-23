Police investigate attempted robbery of Zayna’s Pizza delivery driver

LIVE VIDEO: Press briefing with WH Press Secretary Sean Spicer

Posted 2:23 pm, January 23, 2017, by
Milwaukee Police Department MPD

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating the attempted robbery of a pizza delivery driver that occurred early Monday morning, January 23rd. The driver worked for Zayna’s Pizza.

The attempted robbery happened around 12:30 a.m. near 12th Street and Finn Place.

According to police, the driver was making a delivery when an unknown subject approached him and demanded his property. During this time, the suspect became startled by a noise behind him.

Police say that’s when the driver suggested the suspect check behind him. As the suspect turned around, the delivery driver was able to safely drive away.

No injuries were sustained and nothing was taken during the incident.

