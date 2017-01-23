LIVE VIDEO: Press briefing with WH Press Secretary Sean Spicer

Police: Man shot, wounded during armed robbery; suspects took off in victim’s vehicle

January 23, 2017
Milwaukee Police Department

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are seeking suspects after a shooting early Saturday, January 21st near 24th and Capitol.

It happened around 3:30 a.m.

Police said a 26-year-old Milwaukee man was approached by two male suspects and was shot during an armed robbery.

The suspects then fled the scene in the victim’s car.

The victim was treated and released from a hospital after suffering non-life threatening injuries.

MPD continues to seek the suspects.

