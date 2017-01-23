× Quad/Graphics releases special program for Super Bowl LI

SUSSEX — The Green Bay Packers may not be going to Super Bowl LI after their loss to the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC Championship Game Sunday, January 22nd — but with the playoffs wrapped up, everyone is eyeing February 5th, and that includes Sussex’s Quad/Graphics.

Quad/Graphics on Monday released a special Super Bowl program.

They got creative with their set-up, and the project which could’ve taken a month was done in a day!

Quad/Graphics has printed the Super Bowl programs, available at book stands and online for more than 20 years.