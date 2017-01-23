× Social Development Commission kicks off annual free tax filing program

MILWAUKEE — The Social Development Commission is kicking off the 16th season of its free tax filing program.

The “Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program” allows thousands of Milwaukee County residents to get free help with their taxes.

Any resident with an annual household income of $56,000 or less is eligible.

It started Monday, January 23rd and runs through April 18th.

