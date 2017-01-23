Social Development Commission kicks off annual free tax filing program

Posted 9:28 pm, January 23, 2017, by
taxes4

MILWAUKEE — The Social Development Commission is kicking off the 16th season of its free tax filing program.

The “Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program” allows thousands of Milwaukee County residents to get free help with their taxes.

Any resident with an annual household income of $56,000 or less is eligible.

It started Monday, January 23rd and runs through April 18th.

CLICK HERE for hours, locations, eligibility requirements and more.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s