Swastikas, other hateful expressions spray-painted onto gazebo in Port Washington park

Posted 9:34 pm, January 23, 2017, by
Coal Dock Park in Port Washington

PORT WASHINGTON — Officials in Port Washington said a gazebo in Coal Dock Park was defaced over the weekend.

FOX6 News was told swastikas and other hateful expressions were spray-painted onto the walls.

The gazebo was constructed as a memorial to two men who lost their lives in water-related accidents back in 2012.

City officials removed the graffiti on Monday, January 23rd.

Police are investigating.

