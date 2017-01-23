“They want to learn:” 14-week course allows Milwaukee residents to become certified restaurant managers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A Milwaukee organization is working to end poverty through training and job placement. A 14-week course is aimed at getting residents into jobs with living wages.

"They`re energetic. They want to learn. They`re really passionate about what they do and I think they`ll go far," Shelita Furlow, culinary instructor with the Social Development Commission said about the newest students at the SDC.

The students are learning about the culinary arts and food service, and taking part in job readiness training.

"We want to put people to work," Earl Guyton with the SDC said.

The program is a joint venture between the SDC and HeartLove Place -- aimed at giving students an introduction into the hospitality and culinary industries.

"We really want to prepare them to actually have great careers and sustainable incomes -- not just minimum wage. We want them to work and be great at what they do," Furlow said.

During the 14-week course, in addition to book work, the students will be introduced to cutlery skills and they'll learn how to make their way around any kitchen.

To enroll in this course, each student has to pay a $50 refundable fee.

"You have to make that investment for yourself as well," Guyton said.

The students will also learn job readiness skills -- with training focusing on resume writing, interviewing, dress, telephone etiquette and social media dos and don'ts.

"That`s part of our mission -- is not only to provide some of the assistance that they need, but also eliminate those factors that are contributing to poverty," Guyton said.

At the end they'll receive a ServSafe certification through the state of Wisconsin and become certified restaurant managers.

"They will be ready to go!" Furlow said.

The program is accredited and modeled after the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation ProStart Curriculum.

There's still time to enroll in the course!

