Trying to eat healthier this year? This recipe will help you add more vegetables to a dinner staple

MILWAUKEE -- It's healthy, tasty and freezer-friendly. Heather Ferber of Better Health by Heather joins Real Milwaukee with a recipe that will help you add more vegetables to a dinner staple.

Turkey Spinach Meat Balls

Ingredients Serves 6-8

• 1 pound of organic turkey (or chicken)

• 1⁄2 cup sweet onion, finely diced

• 1 cup spinach, finely chopped and the water squeezed out

• 1 tbsp oregano

• 1 tbsp basil

• 1 tsp garlic powder

• 1 3 cup flax seeds, ground

• 1 tbsp olive oil

Instructions

1. Place softened turkey in large mixing bowl.

2. Add in onion and spinach.

3. In separate small bowl, mix dry ingredients together (oregano, basil, garlic powder, and flax seeds).

4. Add dry mix to meat and mix well.

5. Form small, one-inch meatballs.

6. Heat olive oil on medium heat.

7. Cook until browned and heated through.

8. Use for many different dishes! (Spaghetti, pizza pie, meatball sandwiches, pizza toppings, etc)

9. These meatballs freeze and thaw very well. I prefer to freeze mine after they are cooked.