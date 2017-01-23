× Washington Redskins’ QB Kirk Cousins to replace Green Bay QB Aaron Rodgers in Pro Bowl

Washington Redskins’ QB Kirk Cousins will replace Green Bay Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers in the Pro Bowl, the Redskins announced Monday, January 23rd.

According to the Redskins, Cousins was one of three Redskins to be named an alternate along with returner Jamison Crowder and cornerbackJosh Norman.

Redskins’ tackle Trent Williams, guard Brandon Scherff, tight end Jordan Reed and linebacker Ryan Kerrigan were selected to the Pro Bowl, although only Williams out of the group will head to Orlando this week, the Redskins said.

With the addition of Cousins, the Redskins have now had five different players earn Pro Bowl selections in a single season for the first time since 2012.

He is also the first Washington quarterback to earn a Pro Bowl nod since Brad Johnson in 1999, the Redskins said.

Cousins once again set records for the Redskins in his second season as the team’s full-time starting quarterback, as the Michigan State product finished the year with 4,917 yards – 15th most in NFL history — and 25 touchdowns along with 12 interceptions. He also compiled a season passer rating of 97.2.

He finished the season with team single-season records in attempts (606), completions (404) and passing yards along with matching his own team record for 300-yard passing games with seven.

The Pro Bowl will take place Sunday, January 29th at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.