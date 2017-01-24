× 600 positions: Meijer begins hiring for new stores in Greenfield and West Bend

MILWAUKEE — Meijer is seeking candidates in all departments for its new stores in Greenfield and West Bend — which are expected to open later this spring.

The 300 positions available at each store include clerks and cake decorators to customer service, cashiers, receiving and meat cutters. Starting pay will be based on experience level and specific skills.

Meijer team members receive weekly pay, team member discounts and flexible schedules. They also have access to health insurance options and the opportunity for 401k retirement planning.

Potential candidates should begin the hiring process by applying online at https://jobs.meijer.com/new-stores. Enter “Greenfield” or “West Bend” in the location search field and click search.

Hourly candidates can apply by clicking on the positions listed.

Meijer leadership will screen applicants within the next few weeks and select candidates will be contacted to schedule in-person interviews.