“A lot of crime lately:” Chief Flynn addresses residents during neighborhood meeting in Bay View

BAY VIEW -- A community on Tuesday evening, January 24th came together to discuss crime. At the neighborhood meeting in Bay View, residents heard from Milwaukee Police Chief Ed Flynn.

Chief Flynn heard from residents concerned about a recent rash of crimes in the area, and laid out the city's approach to how patrols are divided.

He also struck some familiar notes, including his call for repeat car thieves to be taken more seriously within the juvenile justice system.

The message for residents was blunt Tuesday night.

"2016 was not a great year overall," an MPD representative told the crowd.

In the nearby Polonia neighborhood, residents were shaken by a deadly double shooting near 13th and Montana Monday night.

"The situation with the shooting that happened, the shooting last weekend, and it`s just been a lot of crime lately and we want more of our residents to come out and tell us their concerns," Jeannette Torres said.

Chief Flynn listened as some residents asked if there are plans to respond with more officers. He said it's a balancing act.

"The fact is, we have to commit the bulk of our resources to those areas most plagued by high rates of violence but we also recognize that, from time to time, there are stable Milwaukee neighborhoods that experience an increase in crime," Flynn said.

Much of Chief Flynn's remarks covered the entire city -- including another call for a review of how the juvenile court handles car theft -- especially repeat offenders. Flynn said he's encouraged by recent meetings.

"Those conversations have resulted in better communication of who`s off their bracelets and although we can`t commit to finding them immediately, at least we already know who they`re looking for and that they`re already in violation," Flynn said.

Another familiar message from Flynn was that Milwaukee could use help from Madison to best address an increase in violence and car theft.

"The notion the city has to deal with most of the state`s crime and most of the state`s poverty and most of the state`s substandard housing -- but do it all on the backs of the homeowners and local business -- it`s problematic," Flynn said.

Chief Flynn suggested the state allow Milwaukee to dedicate a small sales tax increase in hotel or restaurant taxes to public safety.

As for the residents in Bay View, HoneyWell donated a high-tech 360-degree surveillance camera.

City officials said the plan is to put it at 12th and Montana.