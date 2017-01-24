Winter Weather ADVISORY issued for parts of SE Wisconsin (Tues. 9pm – Wed. 6pm)

ABC apologizes for wrongly posting Hanks, Adams Oscar noms

Posted 12:05 pm, January 24, 2017, by
According to The Daily Beast, this year's Oscars gift bag will contain a record $200,000 worth of swag. The bag reportedly includes high-end items such as a 10-day, first-class trip to Israel valued at $55,000 and a year of unlimited Audi car rentals from Silvercar, said to be worth $45,000.

LOS ANGELES — Amy Adams and Tom Hanks are not Oscar nominees this year, but for a moment Tuesday morning both were listed on the official Oscars website as having scored lead acting nominations. ABC Digital, which posted the nominations to Oscars.com, issued an apology for the errors, which were quickly identified and removed from the site.

Screengrabs of the phantom nominations spread quickly on social media, however. Hanks was listed as a best acting nominee for “Sully” while Adams was posted alongside the lead actresses for “Arrival,” leading to mix-ups by various news outlets, including The Associated Press.

ABC apologized to “the Academy, press and fans for any confusion.”

The ABC statement also said the nominees announced by the Academy on Twitter were accurate.

