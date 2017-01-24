Winter Weather ADVISORY issued for parts of SE Wisconsin (Tues. 9pm – Wed. 6pm)

Behind the scenes at Koss — see what goes into making their world famous headphones

Posted 10:04 am, January 24, 2017

MILWAUKEE -- Kramp spent the morning at Koss. Koss has been making their stereophones since 1958. He is taking a look at what goes into making their world famous headphones.

About Koss (website) 

In 1958, John C. Koss teamed up with engineer Martin Lange, Jr. to develop a portable stereo phonograph player with side-wing speakers. The pair demonstrated their new stereo record player at a Wisconsin audio show. One of the product's unique features was a privacy switch, which allowed listeners to hear music by plugging in the world's first SP/3 stereophone. The stereophones were intended to be an accessory to demonstrate the high-fidelity stereo sound that the portable phonograph player delivered.

The revolutionary sound of the Koss SP/3 stereophone became the hit of the show.

