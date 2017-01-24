Big East Basketball Tournament coming to Milwaukee in March; here’s an early look

MILWAUKEE -- With the Big East Basketball Tournament coming to Milwaukee in March, Carl is giving us an early look at the action. He spent the morning at the Al McGuire Center -- which will host the Big East Women's Basketball Tournament this year for the first time.
