Brown Deer police searching for 3 suspects in Tri City Bank robbery

BROWN DEER — Brown Deer officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects in connection with an armed robbery at the Tri City National Bank near Bradley Road and Sherman Boulevard.

Police say the robbery took place on Thursday, January 19th, shortly before 5:30 p.m.

According to police, two suspects entered the bank, one of them displaying two handguns. A third suspect waited at the door as a lookout.

Officials say no money was obtained due to the security glass surrounding the bank employees.

The suspects fled the bank southbound on Teutonia Avenue in a beige Toyota Sienna. The vehicle has since been recovered.

No one was injured.

Police say anyone with information regarding this robbery is asked to contact the Brown Deer Police Department at 414-371-2900.