Can you help? Menomonee Falls police need help identifying theft suspects

MENOMONEE FALLS — Menomonee Falls police need your help identifying four retail theft suspects. The theft happened early Tuesday morning, January 24th at Woodman’s Food Market.

According to police, shortly after 3:00 a.m. four unknown male suspects stole perishable food items from Woodman’s Food Market, located on Hwy. 145. The subjects fled the store in a tan four-door vehicle.

The first subject is described as an African-American male, approximately 12 to 16 years of age, 5’5″ -5’8″ tall, weighing 120-150 lbs. He was wearing a black winter-style hat, a black and grey long sleeved jacket, black shoes and black shorts.

The second suspects is described as an African-American male, approximately 12 to 16 years of age, 5’5″-5’8″, 120-150 lbs. He was wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt with the word Hollister written on the front and blue sweat pants.

The third suspect is described as an African-American male, 12 to 16 years of age, 5’5″-5;8″ in height, 120-150 lbs.He was wearing a black long-sleeved shirt and blue jeans.

The fourth suspect is described as an African-American male, 12 to 16 years of age, 5’7″ -5’10” in height, 130-160 lbs., black hair. He was wearing a blue hooded sweat shirt, a white undershirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

If you can identify the individuals in the photos please contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department at (262) 532-8700. Reference case #17-0164 (Ofc. Peterson).