Can you help? Menomonee Falls police need help identifying theft suspects

MENOMONEE FALLS — Menomonee Falls police need your help identifying four retail theft suspects. The theft happened early Tuesday morning, January 24th at Woodman’s Food Market.
According to police, shortly after 3:00 a.m. four unknown male suspects stole perishable food items from Woodman’s Food Market, located on Hwy. 145. The subjects fled the store in a tan four-door vehicle.
The first subject is described as an African-American male, approximately 12 to 16 years of age, 5’5″ -5’8″ tall, weighing 120-150 lbs. He was wearing a black winter-style hat, a black and grey long sleeved jacket, black shoes and black shorts.
The second suspects is described as an African-American male, approximately 12 to 16 years of age, 5’5″-5’8″, 120-150 lbs. He was wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt with the word Hollister written on the front and blue sweat pants.
The third suspect is described as an African-American male, 12 to 16 years of age, 5’5″-5;8″ in height, 120-150 lbs.He was wearing a black long-sleeved shirt and blue jeans.
The fourth suspect is described as an African-American male, 12 to 16 years of age, 5’7″ -5’10” in height, 130-160 lbs., black hair. He was wearing a blue hooded sweat shirt, a white undershirt, blue jeans and black shoes.
If you can identify the individuals in the photos please contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department at (262) 532-8700. Reference case #17-0164 (Ofc. Peterson).
2 comments
The truth
3 o’clock in the morning. 12 and 16 year olds. Where’s the dam parents? !!!!
Opinion8d
They were probably up late studying and needed some food before school in the morning….pulling an all-nighter makes you tired. It’s sad that they are so poor that they don’t have food -they probably just need to make it to the first of the month to restock.