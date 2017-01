FARINDOLA, Italy — Three ADORABLE puppies, all Abruzzi Shepherds were pulled from the rubble at the Hotel Rigopiano in Italy after it was buried by an avalanche last week.

The three puppies were born at the hotel on December 4th and were located in a boiler room.

After firefighters carried them away from the wreckage, they were taken to a veterinarian for checkups.

They are all expected to make a full recovery.