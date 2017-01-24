Winter Weather ADVISORY issued for parts of SE Wisconsin (Tues. 9pm – Wed. 6pm)

Former President Goerge H.W. Bush recovering from pneumonia, doing physical therapy

Posted 12:58 pm, January 24, 2017, by
COLLEGE STATION, TX - APRIL 21: Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush and former first lady Barbara Bush attend a portrait unveiling at the George Bush Library April 21, 2003 in College Station, Texas. A painting of the father/son presidents went on display. (Photo by Joe Mitchell/Getty Images)

HOUSTON — Former President George H.W. Bush is increasing his activity as he recovers from pneumonia at a Houston hospital.

Bush spokesman Jim McGrath said Tuesday that the 92-year-old Bush is sitting up, talking with physicians, staff and visitors, and returning phone calls. The nation’s 41st president also is working with physical therapists to help him regain strength.

Bush was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital on Jan. 14 for breathing difficulties blamed on pneumonia. He later was moved to intensive care when doctors inserted a breathing tube. He was moved from the ICU on Monday afternoon.

Former first lady Barbara Bush was discharged from the same hospital Monday after five days for treatment of bronchitis. McGrath says she returned as a visitor Tuesday to be with her husband of 72 years.

