“Getting prepped:” Bracing… and embracing the wintry mix headed for SE Wisconsin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON COUNTY -- A wintry mix is headed for our area Tuesday evening, January 24th. As some folks brace for it, others are embracing it at Sunburst Winter Sports Park located in Kewaskum.

The ski hill is certainly usable.

"There's plenty of snow to come out and to enjoy but it's very soft," said Rob Friedl, owner.

The coming snow won't exactly change things much, because of the consistency. Although Sunburst Owner, Rob Friedl, says snowfall does put people in the mood to come to the hill.

"It's wonderful. It gets everybody interested. It gets them back out again, but it's the colder temperatures that we need," said Friedl.

For the Village of Kewaskum's Department of Public Works, it's definitely all about the forecasted snow.

"It may be plow and salt, whatever we need to do to have safe travels," said Dennis Opperly, Village of Kewaskum DPW working foreman.

Opperly says it takes the crew, with four trucks and one loader, about six hours to clear the streets and alleys of the Village of Kewaskum. If it's a continious snow, the crew gets breaks where they can.

"We'll get to a point if it gets later in the evening and traffic has slowed down we’ll take a few hours off and come back in before our winter parking ban is over and clean everything up -- before traffic gets going in the morning," said Opperly.

Back at the ski hill, the real work won't start with the snow. The snow making machines will crank up when the temperatures drop below 28 degrees.

Friedl can hardly wait. Usually the amount of snow on the hill is high enough to only see the tip of this yellow covering.

"Absolutely. Absolutey. We can just put so much more snow down. So much more quickly than Mother Nature, " said Friedl.

Of course, the kids don't seem to mind how much snow is on the hill, as long as there is some.