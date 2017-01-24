Governor Scott Walker to deliver budget address on February 8th
MADISON— Gov. Scott Walker will deliver his budget address to the state Legislature on February 8th.
Walker alerted lawmakers on Tuesday, January 24th that he will unveil his two-year spending plan that day. The speech will be at 4 p.m., breaking with the tradition of nighttime addresses.
The budget comes as Walker is expected to mount a re-election bid for a third term in 2018.
Walker has promised his budget will cut tuition for University of Wisconsin undergraduates, put more money toward K-12 schools, not raise taxes to pay for roads and force more welfare recipients to work or lose benefits.
Once Walker officially releases his budget, the Republican-controlled Legislature will make changes over the next four months or so. A vote on passage is expected around July.