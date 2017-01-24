× House Speaker Paul Ryan invites President Trump to deliver address to Congress on February 28th

House Speaker Paul Ryan on Tuesday, January 24th invited President Donald Trump to deliver an address to a joint session of Congress on February 28th.

“We look forward to welcoming the president to the Capitol … next month,” Ryan announced during a weekly Republican congressional leadership news conference.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer told reporters at a briefing Tuesday that the President has accepted the invitation.