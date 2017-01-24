House Speaker Paul Ryan invites President Trump to deliver address to Congress on February 28th

Winter Weather ADVISORY issued for parts of SE Wisconsin (Tues. 9pm – Wed. 6pm)

Donald Trump, Paul Ryan

House Speaker Paul Ryan on Tuesday, January 24th invited President Donald Trump to deliver an address to a joint session of Congress on February 28th.

“We look forward to welcoming the president to the Capitol … next month,” Ryan announced during a weekly Republican congressional leadership news conference.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer told reporters at a briefing Tuesday that the President has accepted the invitation.

