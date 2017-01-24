“It’ll tell the truth:” Security cameras to keep watch over south side neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- One woman is dead and a man injured following a shooting that took place near 13th and Montana Monday, January 23rd. In addition to the overnight homicide, there have been numerous car break-ins and thefts in the neighborhood. Residents say they want truth, and they believe it will come in the form of security cameras. It's an initiative proposed by Milwaukee Alderman Tony Zielinski.

"Fires, shootings, break-ins -- it's been crazy the last week here," said Linda Chojnacki, lives in neighborhood.

A rash of crime in Linda Chojnacki's neighborhood. She lives near 12th and Montana. Just a week ago, her car windows were smashed.

"Somebody broke into it. A rash of 12 cars broken into in the neighborhood," said Chojnacki.

Overnight, a block away from her house, a homicide.

"I wanted to cry for the mom. It's sad it has come to this," said Chojnacki.

"Last night was pretty much the last straw for me," said Tony Arteaga, owns properties in neighborhood.

Arteaga owns dozens of properties in the neighborhood. The crime has him calling for help.

"I called Alderman Zielinski and said we need to talk, we need to meet, we need to address this issue before it gets way out of hand," said Arteaga.

Alderman Zielinski met with the concerned citizens. His plan is to catch criminals on camera.

"You got your area iron clad. That's what my goal is and that's what I think could work to help address crime concerns," said Zielinski.

The first camera in his district is going up at 12th and Montana. Several businesses have already agreed to donate money.

"Have people donate their time in their neighborhood monitor the cameras at home from their computer and if they see some suspicious activity, like maybe five guys walking around at midnight looking in cars, you call the cops," said Zielinski.

Others donating time to keep their streets safe.

"It'll tell the truth. The camera will tell the truth," said Chojnacki.

Alderman Zielinski is hosting a Public Safety meeting at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 24th at Bay View High School. He will talk about putting cameras throughout his district.

Milwaukee Police Chief Ed Flynn will also be there to address crime.