× All lanes now OPEN on I-94 NB at Hwy 50 in Kenosha County following crash

KENOSHA COUNTY — The three left lanes of I-94 NB at WIS 50 were temporarily closed Tuesday morning, January 24th due to a crash. All lanes reopened around 8:15 a.m.

No additional details have been released — including the cause of the crash or if any injuries were sustained.