Winter Weather ADVISORY issued for parts of SE Wisconsin (Tues. 9pm – Wed. 6pm)

All lanes now OPEN on I-94 NB at Hwy 50 in Kenosha County following crash

Posted 7:50 am, January 24, 2017, by , Updated at 08:18AM, January 24, 2017
crash

KENOSHA COUNTY — The three left lanes of I-94 NB at WIS 50 were temporarily closed Tuesday morning, January 24th due to a crash. All lanes reopened around 8:15 a.m.

No additional details have been released — including the cause of the crash or if any injuries were sustained.

CLICK HERE to monitor the WisDOT traffic cameras

CLICK HERE to monitor the interactive FOX6 Traffic Map

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s