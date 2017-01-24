Man charged with felony murder after 17-year-old shot, killed by CCW permit holder pleads not guilty

MILWAUKEE COUNTY — 18-year-old Dantel Henderson, charged in connection with the death of 17-year-old Deonte Thomas, who was shot and killed by a robbery victim with a concealed carry permit was in court Tuesday, January 24th for his preliminary hearing.

Henderson faces one count of armed robbery as party to a crime, and one count of felony murder.

In court on Tuesday, Henderson was bound over for trial. He pleaded not guilty, and a scheduling conference was set for February 9th.

According to an amended criminal complaint filed against him, Henderson and Thomas planned to rob someone on Milwaukee’s south side on the evening of December 27th. Around 10:30 p.m., they approached a man with a concealed carry permit just west of 63rd and Euclid. The complaint says “both men made demands for (the victim’s) property. The gunman pressed the gun against the back of (the victim’s) head as the second man patted him down.”

The complaint indicates “when it seemed that the robbers were about to discover (the victim’s) concealed handgun, (the victim) pulled out the gun and fired several rounds at the gunman.” The second man ran off down the street.

Thomas died at the scene as a result of multiple gunshot wounds.

The complaint says about an hour after Thomas was shot, police were called to Henderson’s house “because Henderson was there with a gunshot wound to his arm.” According to the complaint, at that time “Henderson was reporting that he had been shot while he was in a car on W. Silver Spring, but at the hospital he told an officer he was shot on the south side while he was with two friends who tried to rob someone.”

If convicted on the felony murder charge, Henderson faces 35 years in prison. The armed robbery party to a crime charge comes with a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison and $100,000 in fines.

