× McDonald’s celebrates 2 new Big Macs with 10,000 bottles of beloved Special Sauce FOR FREE!

Following the announcement that McDonald’s is introducing two NEW Big Mac burgers, McDonald’s has announced it’ll be giving away bottles of the restaurant’s beloved Big Mac Special Sauce FOR FREE!

The special offer will be available ONE DAY ONLY — on Thursday, January 26th.

According to a press release from McDonald’s officials, the bottles will be available at participating restaurants and on McDonald’s social media accounts.

Quantities will vary per location.

Additional details on how and where customers can get their hands on a bottle will be released on Wednesday, January 25th.

This announcement follows the nationwide introduction of the Mac Jr. and Grand Mac burgers. These twists on the famous sandwich – which boasts two 100 percent all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, and onions on a sesame seed bun – will be available through March 20th while supplies last, McDonald’s officials said.

According to McDonald’s, the Grand Mac sandwich is made with two 100 percent pure beef patties for a total of one-third pound with two slices of American cheese and iconic Special Sauce, served on a larger sesame seed bun with crisp lettuce, minced onions and tangy pickles; a literal and figurative mouthful. Each burger patty is seasoned to perfection with salt and pepper in McDonald’s kitchens.

The Mac Jr. sandwich is a single-layer burger that’s easier to eat on the go. The 100% pure beef patty packs in all the flavor of the Big Mac sandwich without the middle bun.

McDonald’s officials said 10,000 bottles of Big Mac Special Sauce will be handed out FOR FREE on January 26th for the first time EVER in the U.S.!