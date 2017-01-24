× MFD investigates two separate house fires; firefighter sustained knee injury

MILWAUKEE — Officials with the Milwaukee Fire Department are investigating two separate fires that happened Monday night, January 23rd and Tuesday morning, January 24th.

The first happened around 10 p.m. near 24th and Locust.

When crews arrived on scene, they found heavy fire on the first floor, which was spreading to the second floor as well as the home next door.

Crews quickly got the fire under control and got everyone out of the building. However, a firefighter suffered a knee injury in the process.

No one else was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Around 12:45 a.m. crews were called out to the scene of a fire near Bradford and Newhall Lane.

Preliminary investigations indicate it was an electrical fire. Officials say the fire mostly damaged the roof of the home.

No injuries were reported.

The Red Cross says they assisted two residents.